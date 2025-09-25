Ladakh Stands Resilient Amidst Clashes: LG Gupta Calls for Peace and Unity

The region of Ladakh witnessed a deadly confrontation resulting in four fatalities and 90 injuries on Wednesday. In response, Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta convened a security review meeting, urging for heightened vigilance to protect the region's peace.

Gupta highlighted Ladakh's historical identity built on peace and harmony, urging the community to protect this legacy amid demands for talks with the Centre. The Leh Apex Body's call for a shutdown was to accelerate discussions regarding Ladakh's constitutional status and statehood.

Attended by senior officials, Gupta's meeting emphasized civil-security agency cooperation, intelligence strengthening, and public participation in maintaining order. Gupta reassured the public of medical care for the injured while reinforcing the necessity to steer clear of provocations threatening the region's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)