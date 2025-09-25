Left Menu

Samir Modi Granted Bail in Rape Case

A Delhi court has granted bail to Samir Modi, cousin of Lalit Modi, in a rape case. Judge Vipin Kharb set bail conditions including a bond and restrictions against leaving India. The complainant accused Samir Modi of ongoing rape and threats since 2019.

Updated: 25-09-2025 23:51 IST
A Delhi court has granted bail to Samir Modi, cousin of Lalit Modi, who was arrested in connection with a rape case. The decision was announced on Thursday by Additional Sessions Judge Vipin Kharb.

Bail was granted under the condition that Modi would provide a personal and surety bond of Rs 5 lakh each. Additional terms include not leaving India, attending trial sessions, avoiding criminal activities, and not tampering with evidence.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the complainant claims that Samir Modi repeatedly raped and threatened her, while also cheating her since 2019. The judge noted that custodial interrogation was not necessary at this stage, as evidence will be presented in court.

