Uttarakhand High Court Prioritizes Relief Over Jubilee
The Uttarakhand High Court has cancelled its silver jubilee celebrations due to the recent natural disasters in the state. The funds allocated for the event will be donated to the chief minister's relief fund for affected families. Judges and registrars will also contribute personal donations.
The Uttarakhand High Court has made the decision to cancel its silver jubilee celebrations, originally scheduled for later this year, due to the devastating impact of recent natural disasters across the state.
In place of the festivities, the court has instructed the state government to redirect the allocated budget of Rs 1.5 crore to the chief minister's relief fund. This financial support is aimed at rehabilitating families severely affected by the calamities.
Moreover, all judges and the registrar have pledged to donate one day's basic salary to the relief fund, demonstrating personal commitment to aid in recovery efforts.
