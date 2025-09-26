Left Menu

Mission Shakti's Triumph: 12 Missing Individuals Reunited in Uttar Pradesh

Under Mission Shakti 5.0, the Uttar Pradesh police have successfully reunited 12 missing children and women with their families in three days. This initiative, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlights the government's commitment to swiftly locating and securing vulnerable individuals in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:38 IST
Mission Shakti's Triumph: 12 Missing Individuals Reunited in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Under the Mission Shakti 5.0 initiative, the Uttar Pradesh police have reunited 12 missing children and women with their families in just three days, according to a top official on Thursday. This effort is part of the ongoing campaign by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure the safety and recovery of vulnerable citizens across the state.

DGP Rajiv Krishna emphasized that the police launched extensive search operations as directed by the chief minister. 'The mission aims to rescue missing and displaced children, women, and vulnerable individuals, reuniting them with their families at the earliest opportunity,' he stated. Among those found were a 3-year-old girl in Janakipuram, Lucknow, and others in Bareilly, Amroha, Balrampur, and Pilibhit. A child missing in Muradabad was found near Ramleela Maidan and returned safely to their family.

In Bareilly, the Hafizganj police rescued an elderly woman named Gulshan and a minor who had gone missing in Sant Kabir Nagar due to family disputes and financial stress. In Ballia, two teenagers who left home without informing their parents were safely recovered. Police in Basti located a woman wandering suspiciously near the railway station and returned her to her family. The operation reflects the state government's focus on rapid response and safety through coordinated policing, noted the DGP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Turbulence: U.S. Economic Data Sparks Global Unrest

Market Turbulence: U.S. Economic Data Sparks Global Unrest

 Global
2
Supreme Court Faces Landmark Decision on Fed Independence Amid Cook-Trump Clash

Supreme Court Faces Landmark Decision on Fed Independence Amid Cook-Trump Cl...

 Global
3
Trump Administration's Push for Asylum System Overhaul Faces Global Scrutiny

Trump Administration's Push for Asylum System Overhaul Faces Global Scrutiny

 Global
4
Drone Intrusions: Denmark Faces Security Challenges Amid Suspected Russian Activity

Drone Intrusions: Denmark Faces Security Challenges Amid Suspected Russian A...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025