Mission Shakti's Triumph: 12 Missing Individuals Reunited in Uttar Pradesh

Under the Mission Shakti 5.0 initiative, the Uttar Pradesh police have reunited 12 missing children and women with their families in just three days, according to a top official on Thursday. This effort is part of the ongoing campaign by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure the safety and recovery of vulnerable citizens across the state.

DGP Rajiv Krishna emphasized that the police launched extensive search operations as directed by the chief minister. 'The mission aims to rescue missing and displaced children, women, and vulnerable individuals, reuniting them with their families at the earliest opportunity,' he stated. Among those found were a 3-year-old girl in Janakipuram, Lucknow, and others in Bareilly, Amroha, Balrampur, and Pilibhit. A child missing in Muradabad was found near Ramleela Maidan and returned safely to their family.

In Bareilly, the Hafizganj police rescued an elderly woman named Gulshan and a minor who had gone missing in Sant Kabir Nagar due to family disputes and financial stress. In Ballia, two teenagers who left home without informing their parents were safely recovered. Police in Basti located a woman wandering suspiciously near the railway station and returned her to her family. The operation reflects the state government's focus on rapid response and safety through coordinated policing, noted the DGP.

(With inputs from agencies.)