Escalation in Conflict: Israeli Strikes on Houthi Targets in Sanaa

The Israeli military executed airstrikes on Thursday, targeting Yemen's Houthi-controlled sites in Sanaa, following a drone attack claimed by the group on a hotel in Eilat, Israel's Red Sea resort. Initial reports from the Houthi health ministry announced eight fatalities and 142 injuries, with the toll still potentially rising as civil defense operations continue.

According to the Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz, the airstrikes aimed at the Houthi general staff's headquarters and numerous other military compounds in Sanaa. This episode contributes to a series of exchanges between Israel and Houthi forces, fueled by broader regional tensions rooted in the ongoing Gaza conflict.

The strikes reportedly impacted the Dhahban power station and residential areas, evoking horror among local residents. On Wednesday, a Houthi drone attack injured at least 20 in Eilat. Recent Israeli actions include a strike in August that resulted in the death of top Houthi administration officials.

