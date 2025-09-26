Escalation in Conflict: Israeli Strikes on Houthi Targets in Sanaa
The Israeli military launched airstrikes on targets associated with Yemen's Houthi forces in Sanaa, following a Houthi drone attack on a hotel in Israel's Eilat. Eight people died and 142 were wounded. This action marks the latest in ongoing tensions and retaliations between the two groups, spilling over from the Gaza conflict.
The Israeli military executed airstrikes on Thursday, targeting Yemen's Houthi-controlled sites in Sanaa, following a drone attack claimed by the group on a hotel in Eilat, Israel's Red Sea resort. Initial reports from the Houthi health ministry announced eight fatalities and 142 injuries, with the toll still potentially rising as civil defense operations continue.
According to the Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz, the airstrikes aimed at the Houthi general staff's headquarters and numerous other military compounds in Sanaa. This episode contributes to a series of exchanges between Israel and Houthi forces, fueled by broader regional tensions rooted in the ongoing Gaza conflict.
The strikes reportedly impacted the Dhahban power station and residential areas, evoking horror among local residents. On Wednesday, a Houthi drone attack injured at least 20 in Eilat. Recent Israeli actions include a strike in August that resulted in the death of top Houthi administration officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
