Russia's Foreign Minister Accuses NATO and EU of Waging War via Ukraine
Russia's foreign minister accused NATO and the EU of using Ukraine to wage war against Russia, during a G20 ministerial meeting at the UN. He condemned what he termed as Western provocations, while Britain's foreign secretary dismissed his claims as false. International pressure on Russia is urged.
In a pointed speech during a G20 ministerial meeting at the United Nations, Russia's Foreign Minister accused NATO and the European Union of orchestrating a war against Russia by using Ukraine as a proxy. The statement was dismissed by Britain's foreign secretary as 'false fantasy world distortions.'
Speaking two days after former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Moscow's military operations in Ukraine, the Russian minister reiterated his country's stance, blaming the West for provoking the war that began with Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.
The British Foreign Secretary countered the Russian narrative, condemning what she termed as Russia's 'unprovoked war of aggression' and signaled the importance of international pressure on Russia, as Europe seeks global support to counteract Russia's ambitions in Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
