Left Menu

Russia's Foreign Minister Accuses NATO and EU of Waging War via Ukraine

Russia's foreign minister accused NATO and the EU of using Ukraine to wage war against Russia, during a G20 ministerial meeting at the UN. He condemned what he termed as Western provocations, while Britain's foreign secretary dismissed his claims as false. International pressure on Russia is urged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 01:27 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 01:27 IST
Russia's Foreign Minister Accuses NATO and EU of Waging War via Ukraine

In a pointed speech during a G20 ministerial meeting at the United Nations, Russia's Foreign Minister accused NATO and the European Union of orchestrating a war against Russia by using Ukraine as a proxy. The statement was dismissed by Britain's foreign secretary as 'false fantasy world distortions.'

Speaking two days after former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Moscow's military operations in Ukraine, the Russian minister reiterated his country's stance, blaming the West for provoking the war that began with Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The British Foreign Secretary countered the Russian narrative, condemning what she termed as Russia's 'unprovoked war of aggression' and signaled the importance of international pressure on Russia, as Europe seeks global support to counteract Russia's ambitions in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Banxico's Bold Move: Interest Rate Slash Amid Economic Uncertainty

Banxico's Bold Move: Interest Rate Slash Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Russia and Ethiopia to Partner in Pioneering Nuclear Power Initiative

Russia and Ethiopia to Partner in Pioneering Nuclear Power Initiative

 Global
3
Global Shipping Companies Continue Chinese Orders Amid U.S. Fees

Global Shipping Companies Continue Chinese Orders Amid U.S. Fees

 Global
4
U.S. Endorses Investment in Western Sahara Amid Regional Tensions

U.S. Endorses Investment in Western Sahara Amid Regional Tensions

 Morocco

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025