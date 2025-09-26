Left Menu

U.S. Pushes for Global Asylum System Revamp at U.N. Gathering

Top officials from the Trump administration are advocating for an overhaul of the global asylum system, considering it outdated and exploited by economic migrants and criminal entities. During the U.N. annual assembly, they suggested asylum should be temporary and sought in the first country entered, promoting a restrictive international approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 02:09 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 02:09 IST
U.S. Pushes for Global Asylum System Revamp at U.N. Gathering
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, Trump administration officials have called for a radical overhaul of the international asylum system, labeling it as outdated and vulnerable to exploitation by economic migrants and criminal organizations. During a side event at the U.N. gathering in New York, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau emphasized that asylum seekers should find refuge in the first country they enter rather than choosing destinations at will.

Landau described the current asylum framework as a 'huge loophole' in migration laws. The initiative, initially reported by Reuters, represents a stark departure from traditional U.S. asylum policies, advocating for temporary asylum status determined by the host country. Since assuming office, President Trump has mandated a strict immigration crackdown, including the revocation of humanitarian protections for numerous migrants.

The U.S. proposal has garnered tentative interest from Bangladesh, Kosovo, Liberia, and Panama, although they stopped short of full endorsement. In contrast, U.N. high commissioner for refugees Filippo Grandi defended the existing system, reaffirming asylum as a crucial and ancient humanitarian principle.

TRENDING

1
Russia and Ethiopia to Partner in Pioneering Nuclear Power Initiative

Russia and Ethiopia to Partner in Pioneering Nuclear Power Initiative

 Global
2
Global Shipping Companies Continue Chinese Orders Amid U.S. Fees

Global Shipping Companies Continue Chinese Orders Amid U.S. Fees

 Global
3
U.S. Endorses Investment in Western Sahara Amid Regional Tensions

U.S. Endorses Investment in Western Sahara Amid Regional Tensions

 Morocco
4
Federal Reserve Independence in Jeopardy: Trump's Battle to Fire Governor Lisa Cook

Federal Reserve Independence in Jeopardy: Trump's Battle to Fire Governor Li...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025