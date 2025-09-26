U.S. Pushes for Global Asylum System Revamp at U.N. Gathering

In a significant move, Trump administration officials have called for a radical overhaul of the international asylum system, labeling it as outdated and vulnerable to exploitation by economic migrants and criminal organizations. During a side event at the U.N. gathering in New York, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau emphasized that asylum seekers should find refuge in the first country they enter rather than choosing destinations at will.

Landau described the current asylum framework as a 'huge loophole' in migration laws. The initiative, initially reported by Reuters, represents a stark departure from traditional U.S. asylum policies, advocating for temporary asylum status determined by the host country. Since assuming office, President Trump has mandated a strict immigration crackdown, including the revocation of humanitarian protections for numerous migrants.

The U.S. proposal has garnered tentative interest from Bangladesh, Kosovo, Liberia, and Panama, although they stopped short of full endorsement. In contrast, U.N. high commissioner for refugees Filippo Grandi defended the existing system, reaffirming asylum as a crucial and ancient humanitarian principle.