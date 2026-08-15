Visa Revocation Sparks Political Conflict Between Mexico and the U.S.

Andres Manuel Lopez Beltran, son of former Mexican President Lopez Obrador, claims the U.S. revoked his visa for political reasons. Accusing top U.S. officials of a biased decision, Lopez Beltran highlighted the wider crackdown on Mexican officials. Mexican President Sheinbaum condemned the action, citing political interference by the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 23:29 IST
Visa Revocation Sparks Political Conflict Between Mexico and the U.S.
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  • United States

In a politically charged development, Andres Manuel Lopez Beltran, the son of former Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, has announced that his U.S. visa has been revoked. He accused top U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau, of making politically motivated decisions.

The younger Lopez, commonly known as Andy, conveyed his allegations in a letter addressed to U.S. President Donald Trump, insisting that no evidence of criminal wrongdoing was presented. This development is part of a broader U.S. campaign revoking visas of Mexican officials associated with organized crime, according to authorities.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, unaware of any domestic investigations into Lopez Beltran, described the U.S. actions as unwarranted interference in Mexican politics. The U.S. embassy in Mexico refrained from commenting, while a State Department representative reiterated that all visa decisions prioritize national security.

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