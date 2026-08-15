Visa Revocation Sparks Political Conflict Between Mexico and the U.S.

In a politically charged development, Andres Manuel Lopez Beltran, the son of former Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, has announced that his U.S. visa has been revoked. He accused top U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau, of making politically motivated decisions.

The younger Lopez, commonly known as Andy, conveyed his allegations in a letter addressed to U.S. President Donald Trump, insisting that no evidence of criminal wrongdoing was presented. This development is part of a broader U.S. campaign revoking visas of Mexican officials associated with organized crime, according to authorities.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, unaware of any domestic investigations into Lopez Beltran, described the U.S. actions as unwarranted interference in Mexican politics. The U.S. embassy in Mexico refrained from commenting, while a State Department representative reiterated that all visa decisions prioritize national security.