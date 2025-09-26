Federal Reserve Independence in Jeopardy: Trump's Battle to Fire Governor Lisa Cook

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, appointed by Democratic former President Joe Biden, has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to disregard Donald Trump's attempt to remove her from office, emphasizing the critical importance of maintaining the central bank's independence. Cook's attorneys filed a response to the Justice Department's emergency request, seeking to prevent Trump from expelling her amidst an ongoing legal challenge.

Cook's legal team contends that if granted, Trump's request would dismantle the Federal Reserve's autonomy and pave the way for future presidents to manipulate monetary policy based on political motives. A September 9 ruling by Washington-based U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb indicated that allegations of mortgage fraud against Cook were insufficient for her removal under the 1913 law that established the Federal Reserve.

A coalition of former Federal Reserve officials and treasury secretaries from both political parties echoed Cook's concerns in a court filing, warning that Trump's actions threaten the institution's reputation and public confidence. The battle underscores the tension between executive power and the operational independence necessary for effective economic governance.

