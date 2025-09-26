Left Menu

Federal Reserve Independence in Jeopardy: Trump's Battle to Fire Governor Lisa Cook

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook urged the US Supreme Court to reject Donald Trump's attempt to fire her, arguing it would undermine the central bank's independence. Her lawyers challenged Trump's claims, regarding them as baseless and damaging to monetary policy. The legal battle questions presidential power over the Fed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 02:19 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 02:19 IST
Federal Reserve Independence in Jeopardy: Trump's Battle to Fire Governor Lisa Cook
Federal Reserve

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, appointed by Democratic former President Joe Biden, has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to disregard Donald Trump's attempt to remove her from office, emphasizing the critical importance of maintaining the central bank's independence. Cook's attorneys filed a response to the Justice Department's emergency request, seeking to prevent Trump from expelling her amidst an ongoing legal challenge.

Cook's legal team contends that if granted, Trump's request would dismantle the Federal Reserve's autonomy and pave the way for future presidents to manipulate monetary policy based on political motives. A September 9 ruling by Washington-based U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb indicated that allegations of mortgage fraud against Cook were insufficient for her removal under the 1913 law that established the Federal Reserve.

A coalition of former Federal Reserve officials and treasury secretaries from both political parties echoed Cook's concerns in a court filing, warning that Trump's actions threaten the institution's reputation and public confidence. The battle underscores the tension between executive power and the operational independence necessary for effective economic governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Security Council Faces High-Stakes Vote on Iran Sanctions

UN Security Council Faces High-Stakes Vote on Iran Sanctions

 Global
2
Trump Blocks Israeli Annexation of West Bank Amid International Tension

Trump Blocks Israeli Annexation of West Bank Amid International Tension

 Global
3
Trump's TikTok Sale: A $14 Billion Deal in the Making

Trump's TikTok Sale: A $14 Billion Deal in the Making

 Global
4
Justice Department Targets Open Society Foundations Amid Political Tensions

Justice Department Targets Open Society Foundations Amid Political Tensions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025