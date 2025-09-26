Trump Blocks Israel's West Bank Annexation Ambitions

In a decisive move, U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly opposed any efforts by Israel to annex the West Bank, rebuffing demands from Israel's far-right factions. The president's stance aims to curb political tensions amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.

After discussing the sensitive issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump held firm, stating, "I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank." This declaration came during a press briefing in the Oval Office, emphasizing a need for restraint in Middle Eastern policy.

The West Bank, claimed by Palestinians for a future state alongside East Jerusalem and Gaza, has been a historical flashpoint. Amidst Israeli settlement expansion and regional disputes, Trump's position signals a diplomatic attempt to mitigate any further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)