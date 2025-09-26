TikTok's U.S. Operation Sale Aims to Secure Data Privacy Amid Geopolitical Tensions

In a significant move to address national security concerns, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to facilitate the sale of TikTok's U.S. operations to American and global investors. This decision aims to comply with the requirements of a 2024 law designed to safeguard data privacy.

The proposed deal, valued at $14 billion as stated by Vice President JD Vance, marks the first time a price has been attached to the popular video-sharing app. The administration had delayed the enforcement of a ban on TikTok unless its Chinese owners agreed to divest their U.S. assets. Efforts are ongoing to finalize the transaction, involving American and international stakeholders, pending approvals from the Chinese government.

Despite some resistance from China, President Trump confirmed a positive conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, stating the discussion had cleared the way for proceeding with the plan. Republicans in the House are pressing for detailed assurances that the sale ensures a clean separation from Chinese influence and protects American users' privacy from potential surveillance risks.