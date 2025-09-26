Left Menu

A Legal Showdown: States vs. U.S. Justice Department Over Voter Data

The U.S. Justice Department is suing California, New York, and four other states for not providing voter registration lists. The Department demands state records as part of electoral integrity enforcement. Legal experts express privacy concerns amid plans to share data with Homeland Security Investigations for possible use in investigations.

The U.S. Justice Department has initiated legal action against the states of California, New York, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania over their failure to provide voter registration lists. This decision underscores the Department's insistence on state compliance with federal electoral integrity mandates.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi emphasized the necessity for states to maintain accurate voter records. Michigan's Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, defended her actions by adhering strictly to privacy laws and providing only the public version of voter files.

This lawsuit follows the Department's pattern of requesting extensive voter data, sparking privacy concerns among legal experts. Talks with Homeland Security Investigations suggest potential data use for broader investigations, raising questions about federal overreach and the protection of sensitive voter information.

