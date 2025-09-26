Trump's Executive Order Drives TikTok's Americanization Amid Security Concerns

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to advance the sale of TikTok's U.S. operations to American and global investors, addressing national security concerns as per a 2024 law. The new U.S. entity is valued at $14 billion, significantly lower than some analyst valuations of the popular app.

Vice President JD Vance highlighted the necessity of ensuring American data privacy while keeping TikTok operational. Trump mentioned a positive dialogue with China's President Xi Jinping, obtaining his agreement to proceed. TikTok, having 170 million U.S. users, remains a pivotal platform, even influencing past elections.

Key investors in the deal include Oracle and Silver Lake. Republican lawmakers emphasize the importance of a clean break from Chinese influence. ByteDance will retain less than 20% U.S. ownership, with Americans holding the majority of board seats in compliance with the 2024 mandate.

