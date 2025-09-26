Left Menu

Trump's Strategic Dealmaking: Turkey, Sanctions, and the F-35 Saga

President Donald Trump has expressed confidence that Turkey will cease purchasing Russian oil, potentially lifting U.S. sanctions to allow Ankara to acquire F-35 jets. Following discussions with President Erdogan, Trump is eager to strengthen ties, leveraging arms and trade agreements to align interests, particularly in defense and energy.

President Donald Trump announced his belief that Turkey will halt its purchase of Russian oil, paving the way for the U.S. to potentially lift sanctions and enable the sale of advanced F-35 jets to Ankara. This decision comes after extensive talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the White House.

Trump highlighted the strategic significance of this potential policy shift, urging other European nations to stop Russian oil purchases similarly. With Moscow's ongoing military actions in Ukraine, Trump emphasized the importance of drying up Russia's funding sources, while expressing confidence in Turkey's ability to source energy elsewhere.

The bilateral meeting also underscored Erdogan's ambitions of strengthening U.S.-Turkey ties. Despite previous tensions, Trump and Erdogan's mutual interests in defense advancements and regional security appear to have renewed cooperation potential, emphasizing U.S. armament sales and regional geopolitical strategies.

