Left Menu

Crisis Unfolding: Haiti's Battle Against Gangs and Hunger

Haiti is grappling with rampant gang violence and extensive hunger, prompting Laurent Saint-Cyr, head of Haiti's transitional presidential council, to urge international intervention at the UN. With over 3,100 deaths and significant displacement, urgent actions are needed to restore safety and address humanitarian needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portauprince | Updated: 26-09-2025 05:10 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 05:10 IST
Crisis Unfolding: Haiti's Battle Against Gangs and Hunger
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Haiti, a nation in turmoil, is facing a severe crisis marked by widespread gang violence and acute hunger. Laurent Saint-Cyr, head of Haiti's transitional presidential council, appealed to the international community for assistance during an address at the UN General Assembly in New York.

During his speech, Saint-Cyr emphasized that the situation in Haiti is dire, describing it as a 'war' between criminal elements and a population fighting for basic human rights and dignity. The ongoing violence has resulted in over 3,100 deaths from January to June, with thousands more injured.

The humanitarian impact has been devastating, with 1.3 million people displaced and over half of the population facing severe hunger this year. Calls for a stronger international intervention persist, as a UN-backed mission struggles to maintain a force capable of confronting the gangs.

TRENDING

1
Canada Post: A Postal Revolution or Parcel Predicament?

Canada Post: A Postal Revolution or Parcel Predicament?

 Global
2
Trump's New Tariff Plan Targets Pharmaceuticals, Furniture, and Trucks

Trump's New Tariff Plan Targets Pharmaceuticals, Furniture, and Trucks

 United States
3
US Domestic Highlights: FAA Extends Flight Cuts; Starbucks Restructures; Lawmakers Probe H-1B Visa Use

US Domestic Highlights: FAA Extends Flight Cuts; Starbucks Restructures; Law...

 Global
4
Sports Spotlight: New Stars, Major Deals, and Future Prospects

Sports Spotlight: New Stars, Major Deals, and Future Prospects

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025