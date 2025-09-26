Crisis Unfolding: Haiti's Battle Against Gangs and Hunger

Haiti, a nation in turmoil, is facing a severe crisis marked by widespread gang violence and acute hunger. Laurent Saint-Cyr, head of Haiti's transitional presidential council, appealed to the international community for assistance during an address at the UN General Assembly in New York.

During his speech, Saint-Cyr emphasized that the situation in Haiti is dire, describing it as a 'war' between criminal elements and a population fighting for basic human rights and dignity. The ongoing violence has resulted in over 3,100 deaths from January to June, with thousands more injured.

The humanitarian impact has been devastating, with 1.3 million people displaced and over half of the population facing severe hunger this year. Calls for a stronger international intervention persist, as a UN-backed mission struggles to maintain a force capable of confronting the gangs.