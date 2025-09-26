Trump Amplifies Crackdown on Alleged Left-Wing Political Violence

In a new development, President Donald Trump has broadened his initiative to curb alleged left-wing-instigated political violence. Post the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Trump signed a directive targeting radical groups, focusing on detection, prevention, and cutting off their financial resources.

The directive includes prioritizing action against organized doxing, swatting, riots, and violence. It notably involves the Internal Revenue Service in scrutinizing philanthropic funding for potential links to political violence. Trump has accused left-wing groups of coordinated violence, despite missing evidence.

The controversial memo overlooks incidents targeting left figures or encouraged by Trump supporters. While experts suggest bipartisanship in political violence, Trump singles out Democratic donors Reid Hoffman and George Soros, asserting potential probes without evidence. Furthermore, Trump declared the anti-fascist movement antifa as a 'terrorist organization,' invoking legal and constitutional debates.