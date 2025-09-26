Inflammatory Parcels: Religious Tensions Surface in Singapore

In a concerning development, a parcel suspected to contain pork was sent to a mosque in Singapore, potentially inflaming religious tensions in the multi-ethnic nation. Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam warned that such acts are akin to 'playing with fire' and could deepen social divides.

This incident at Al-Istiqamah Mosque is not isolated, as authorities investigate similar cases reported at other mosques. The Singapore Police Force, in partnership with the Civil Defence Force, conducted a thorough inspection, revealing no hazardous substances.

Emphasizing zero tolerance, Shanmugam highlighted the threat these incidents pose to community trust and religious harmony. The government has increased precautions at mosques, underscoring the importance of mutual respect and the resilience of Singapore's societal fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)