Dollar's Surge: Economic Power Struggle Amid U.S. Market Surprises

The U.S. dollar maintained significant gains on Friday, driven by unexpectedly positive economic data that challenged assumptions around the Federal Reserve's monetary policy easing this year.

The dollar index surged by 0.6% after U.S. growth, unemployment, durable goods, and wholesale inventories topped forecasts, while market focus shifted to upcoming consumer spending figures. This data could indicate the urgency of the Fed's need to inject further stimulus.

Meanwhile, President Trump's announcement of new tariffs rattled currency markets, pushing the yen to an eight-week low. As the euro slipped, analysts are recalculating the likelihood of a forthcoming Fed rate cut, now less certain amid economic resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)