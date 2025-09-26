Trump's Fresh Tariff Blitz: A New Trade Era
President Trump has unveiled new tariffs, including a 100% duty on branded drugs and heavy tariffs on trucks and furniture. The move aims to protect U.S. industries but has sparked outcry internationally, labeling them as unfair. The tariffs are expected to affect global markets and production costs.
In a bold move to safeguard U.S. industries, President Donald Trump announced sweeping new tariffs on a plethora of imported goods. These include notable 100% duties on branded pharmaceuticals and substantial levies on heavy-duty trucks, set to be effective from next week.
The administration's latest trade actions perpetuate Trump's use of tariffs as a potent foreign policy tool. By imposing these duties, Trump aims to fortify national manufacturing and negotiate trade deals more favorably in the U.S.'s interests
While the tariffs are intended to bolster domestic production, they have raised alarms globally. Affected countries have labeled the tariffs as 'unfair' and 'unjustified,' adding fuel to already simmering international trade tensions.
