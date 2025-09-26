Left Menu

Trump's Fresh Tariff Blitz: A New Trade Era

President Trump has unveiled new tariffs, including a 100% duty on branded drugs and heavy tariffs on trucks and furniture. The move aims to protect U.S. industries but has sparked outcry internationally, labeling them as unfair. The tariffs are expected to affect global markets and production costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 11:38 IST
In a bold move to safeguard U.S. industries, President Donald Trump announced sweeping new tariffs on a plethora of imported goods. These include notable 100% duties on branded pharmaceuticals and substantial levies on heavy-duty trucks, set to be effective from next week.

The administration's latest trade actions perpetuate Trump's use of tariffs as a potent foreign policy tool. By imposing these duties, Trump aims to fortify national manufacturing and negotiate trade deals more favorably in the U.S.'s interests

While the tariffs are intended to bolster domestic production, they have raised alarms globally. Affected countries have labeled the tariffs as 'unfair' and 'unjustified,' adding fuel to already simmering international trade tensions.

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

