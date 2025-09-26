Tensions Rise in Leh Amid Curfew and Demand for Statehood
Authorities in Leh enforce a stringent curfew after violence erupts during protests demanding statehood. A high-level home ministry team assesses the security situation as negotiation plans with New Delhi progress. The protests, led by the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, center on administrative autonomy for Ladakh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 26-09-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 11:44 IST
- Country:
- India
A high-level team from India's Ministry of Home Affairs convened meetings in Leh to evaluate the security environment, as the area remained under strict curfew for the third day on Friday, authorities reported.
Following deadly protests that saw four fatalities and 90 injuries, the violence has temporarily subsided, while authorities prepared to ease restrictions and resume the provisioning of essentials.
Ahead of scheduled talks with the central government, the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance reaffirmed their longstanding demands for statehood and expanded constitutional guarantees under the Sixth Schedule.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Leh
- curfew
- Ladakh
- statehood
- violence
- security
- protests
- Home Ministry
- Sixth Schedule
- LAB
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Debating the Boundaries: Should Protests Near Homes Be Criminalized?
CyberScope Appoints Global Leaders to Bolster Web3 Security Strategy
Trump Amplifies Crackdown on Alleged Left-Wing Political Violence
Trump's Executive Order Drives TikTok's Americanization Amid Security Concerns
Tensions in Leh: Security Tightened Amid Calls for Ladakh's Statehood