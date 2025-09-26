Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Leh Amid Curfew and Demand for Statehood

Authorities in Leh enforce a stringent curfew after violence erupts during protests demanding statehood. A high-level home ministry team assesses the security situation as negotiation plans with New Delhi progress. The protests, led by the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, center on administrative autonomy for Ladakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 26-09-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 11:44 IST
Tensions Rise in Leh Amid Curfew and Demand for Statehood
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high-level team from India's Ministry of Home Affairs convened meetings in Leh to evaluate the security environment, as the area remained under strict curfew for the third day on Friday, authorities reported.

Following deadly protests that saw four fatalities and 90 injuries, the violence has temporarily subsided, while authorities prepared to ease restrictions and resume the provisioning of essentials.

Ahead of scheduled talks with the central government, the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance reaffirmed their longstanding demands for statehood and expanded constitutional guarantees under the Sixth Schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Italy's Landmark Antitrust Fines Shake Oil Industry

Italy's Landmark Antitrust Fines Shake Oil Industry

 Global
2
European Stocks Rebound Amid Industrial Surge and Tariff Concerns

European Stocks Rebound Amid Industrial Surge and Tariff Concerns

 Global
3
Tehran Threatens to End U.N. Nuclear Inspections Amid Sanctions Tension

Tehran Threatens to End U.N. Nuclear Inspections Amid Sanctions Tension

 Global
4
Sunita Maganti: A Continuation of Legacy in Jubilee Hills

Sunita Maganti: A Continuation of Legacy in Jubilee Hills

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025