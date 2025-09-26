Tensions Rise in Leh Amid Curfew and Demand for Statehood

A high-level team from India's Ministry of Home Affairs convened meetings in Leh to evaluate the security environment, as the area remained under strict curfew for the third day on Friday, authorities reported.

Following deadly protests that saw four fatalities and 90 injuries, the violence has temporarily subsided, while authorities prepared to ease restrictions and resume the provisioning of essentials.

Ahead of scheduled talks with the central government, the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance reaffirmed their longstanding demands for statehood and expanded constitutional guarantees under the Sixth Schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)