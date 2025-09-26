Left Menu

Britain Introduces Mandatory Digital ID to Tackle Illegal Immigration

Britain will introduce a mandatory digital ID scheme for citizens and residents starting a new job, aiming to deter illegal immigration. The plan, announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, faces criticism over potential civil liberties infringements and skepticism about its efficacy in preventing illegal immigration.

The British government has announced a new mandatory digital ID scheme aimed at curbing illegal immigration, notably among citizens and residents beginning new employment. This move, detailed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is seen as a measure to enhance border security and dissuade illegal work practices in the country.

The digital ID, which will be stored on mobile phones, will augment current employment verification practices, potentially extending to access childcare, welfare, and tax services. Despite these intentions, political opponents argue the scheme may infringe on civil liberties and question its effectiveness in deterring migrants.

Polling reveals immigration is a leading concern among British voters, with the government under pressure to address illegal crossings from France. Historical attempts to introduce identity cards faced resistance, ending with their abandonment in the 2000s. Today, Britons largely rely on passports and driving licenses for identity verification.

