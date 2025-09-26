MCD Extends SUNIYO Property Tax Amnesty Deadline

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced an extension for its Sumpattikar Niptaan Yojana (SUNIYO) 2025-26, a property tax amnesty scheme.

The deadline has been pushed from September 30 to December 31, with a 2% late fee added for payments made between October and December.

Since its inception on June 1, the scheme has seen significant uptake, with over 1.16 lakh taxpayers participating and generating Rs 370.27 crore in revenue, marking a significant increase compared to the previous year.