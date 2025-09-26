Left Menu

Village Ceremony Tragedy: Fatal Gunfire Over Invitation Snub

A village headman allegedly opened fire at a naming ceremony for not being invited, causing the death of Avneesh Kumar, 23, in Mohanpur village. The assailant, Sukhdev, was subdued and severely beaten by attendees and has been hospitalized with serious injuries. Police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 26-09-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 12:30 IST
Village Ceremony Tragedy: Fatal Gunfire Over Invitation Snub
shooting
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at a child's naming ceremony in Mohanpur village when a village headman allegedly opened fire, killing 23-year-old Avneesh Kumar. The suspect, Sukhdev, reportedly reacted violently upon discovering he was not invited to the ceremony, police reported on Friday.

The incident occurred late Thursday night when Sukhdev arrived uninvited and discharged his firearm, injuring Kumar fatally. According to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi, the chaos following the gunfire led to Sukhdev being severely beaten by the attendees before being hospitalized.

The authorities have launched an investigation, dispatching Kumar's body for a post-mortem examination and searching for the weapon used in the crime. Sukhdev's current condition remains critical as he receives medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Italy's Landmark Antitrust Fines Shake Oil Industry

Italy's Landmark Antitrust Fines Shake Oil Industry

 Global
2
European Stocks Rebound Amid Industrial Surge and Tariff Concerns

European Stocks Rebound Amid Industrial Surge and Tariff Concerns

 Global
3
Tehran Threatens to End U.N. Nuclear Inspections Amid Sanctions Tension

Tehran Threatens to End U.N. Nuclear Inspections Amid Sanctions Tension

 Global
4
Sunita Maganti: A Continuation of Legacy in Jubilee Hills

Sunita Maganti: A Continuation of Legacy in Jubilee Hills

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025