Village Ceremony Tragedy: Fatal Gunfire Over Invitation Snub

A tragic incident unfolded at a child's naming ceremony in Mohanpur village when a village headman allegedly opened fire, killing 23-year-old Avneesh Kumar. The suspect, Sukhdev, reportedly reacted violently upon discovering he was not invited to the ceremony, police reported on Friday.

The incident occurred late Thursday night when Sukhdev arrived uninvited and discharged his firearm, injuring Kumar fatally. According to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi, the chaos following the gunfire led to Sukhdev being severely beaten by the attendees before being hospitalized.

The authorities have launched an investigation, dispatching Kumar's body for a post-mortem examination and searching for the weapon used in the crime. Sukhdev's current condition remains critical as he receives medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)