Turbulence Between Germany and Dassault in European Fighter Jet Project

Germany has taken a firm stand against what it perceives as unfair demands by France's Dassault for more workshare in a new European fighter jet project. According to a source close to the matter, Germany is prepared to continue without France if negotiations falter.

Currently, Germany, France, and Spain collaborate on developing fighter jets meant to operate with armed drones. However, the 100-billion-euro deal is entangled in disagreements between Dassault and Airbus, which represents both Berlin and Madrid. Germany blames Dassault for hindering the FCAS project—a venture to build an airworthy prototype—over Dassault's desire for exclusive control.

Dassault has yet to publicly address the issue, but previously refuted accusations of breaking deals, citing an unwieldy decision-making process and urging a more defined leadership role for the fighter's core build. Berlin's chancellery and defense ministry have not commented on the reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)