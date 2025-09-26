Left Menu

Supreme Court to Examine TMC MP's Call for Greater Transparency in Investment Funds

The Supreme Court will review TMC MP Mahua Moitra's plea seeking mandatory public disclosure of the ultimate beneficial owners and portfolios of alternative investment funds and foreign portfolio investors in India. The court asked Moitra to present her case to SEBI, which has responded. The matter is set for October 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 14:51 IST
Supreme Court to Examine TMC MP's Call for Greater Transparency in Investment Funds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has slated October 9 to hear the plea of TMC MP Mahua Moitra, who is advocating for mandatory public disclosure of the ultimate beneficial owners and portfolios of alternative investment funds (AIFs) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in India. Moitra aims to enhance transparency and investor awareness in financial markets with this appeal.

On April 1, the top court instructed Moitra to make a comprehensive representation to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) concerning her demand. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing Moitra, confirmed that the initial representation had been made on May 23 and a SEBI response was received on September 23, dated September 19.

The court, comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan, indicated that the petitioner might need to challenge SEBI's reply further. Meanwhile, the SEBI stands firm that it has adequately addressed the concerns raised. The court has adjourned further hearing to October 9, maintaining focus on Moitra's call for regulatory transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Euro Zone Bond Yields Retreat Amid Focus on Federal Reserve's Inflation Gauge

Euro Zone Bond Yields Retreat Amid Focus on Federal Reserve's Inflation Gaug...

 Global
2
Ukraine's Tactical Resilience Disrupts Russian Offensives

Ukraine's Tactical Resilience Disrupts Russian Offensives

 Global
3
Landslides Halt Traffic on Key Shillong-Dawki Road

Landslides Halt Traffic on Key Shillong-Dawki Road

 India
4
JioBlackRock's New Flexi Cap Fund: A Game Changer in Indian Markets

JioBlackRock's New Flexi Cap Fund: A Game Changer in Indian Markets

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025