Supreme Court Pressures Madhya Pradesh: Contempt Charges Loom Over Custodial Death Case

The Supreme Court has warned the Madhya Pradesh government to comply with its directives regarding a custodial death case. The court issued directives to arrest those responsible and transfer the investigation to the CBI. The court may frame contempt charges if compliance is not achieved by October 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a stern warning, the Supreme Court has admonished the Madhya Pradesh government over its failure to adhere to directives concerning a custodial death case. The apex court emphasized that non-compliance could result in contempt charges, setting October 7 as the deadline for action.

The Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction with the progress, noting that key police officials involved in the matter remain at large. It transferred the investigation to the CBI, indicating a deeper probe into the alleged custodial malpractice.

The bench, led by Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan, has called for immediate accountability while highlighting the urgency of the matter, as the police officers in question have been delinquent since April. The court's patience is wearing thin as it pushes for adequate compliance to avoid further legal repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

