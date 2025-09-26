Left Menu

London Court Faces Palestine Action Organizers in Landmark Trial

Six individuals, including three men and three women, appeared in a London court charged with organizing support for the banned group Palestine Action. Prosecutors allege their actions aimed to defy the group's proscription under UK anti-terrorism laws. The trial is set for June next year.

26-09-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Six people appeared before a London court on Friday, facing over 50 charges related to organizing support for the banned pro-Palestinian group, Palestine Action. The group was prohibited in July under anti-terrorism laws, turning membership into an offense punishable by a 14-year prison sentence.

Prosecutor Peter Ratliff told the Old Bailey that the defendants, comprising three men and three women, had played significant roles in coordinating protests challenging the ban. He highlighted that 13 online meetings had been held since the group's proscription, during which the defendants allegedly orchestrated 'mass civil disobedience' aimed at undermining the effectiveness of the ban.

Since the group's proscription, 1,500 individuals have been arrested for related offenses, according to Ratliff. Co-founder challenges to the ban are pending a decision from London's High Court by year's end, while the six accused are scheduled to enter pleas in January, with their trial set for next June.

