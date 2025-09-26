Teen Spies Unveiled: A Digital Espionage Scandal in The Hague

In a shocking revelation, two teenagers have been detained in the Netherlands amidst allegations of espionage for pro-Russian hackers. On Friday, the Dutch daily, the Telegraaf, reported the arrest of the two 17-year-olds on suspicions tied to state-backed interference.

The arrests, which have created significant ripples, particularly because the suspects are minors, were confirmed by Brechtje van de Moosdijk, a spokesperson for the Dutch prosecution service. Identified as they walked near influential European institutions, the teens allegedly wielded a device or app intent on capturing digital data.

This incident comes after serious accusations involving Russian intervention following its 2022 Ukrainian invasion, with the Dutch intelligence agency opting not to comment on the Telegraaf's findings. Efforts to obtain legal commentary were also unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)