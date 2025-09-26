Left Menu

Teen Spies Unveiled: A Digital Espionage Scandal in The Hague

Two 17-year-olds were arrested in the Netherlands for allegedly spying for pro-Russian hackers. Suspected of gathering data near significant European institutions in The Hague, they reportedly used an app to capture digital transmissions. Their arrest relates to potential government-sponsored interference following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:41 IST
Teen Spies Unveiled: A Digital Espionage Scandal in The Hague
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking revelation, two teenagers have been detained in the Netherlands amidst allegations of espionage for pro-Russian hackers. On Friday, the Dutch daily, the Telegraaf, reported the arrest of the two 17-year-olds on suspicions tied to state-backed interference.

The arrests, which have created significant ripples, particularly because the suspects are minors, were confirmed by Brechtje van de Moosdijk, a spokesperson for the Dutch prosecution service. Identified as they walked near influential European institutions, the teens allegedly wielded a device or app intent on capturing digital data.

This incident comes after serious accusations involving Russian intervention following its 2022 Ukrainian invasion, with the Dutch intelligence agency opting not to comment on the Telegraaf's findings. Efforts to obtain legal commentary were also unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moldova Bars Pro-Russian Party Amid Election Turmoil

Moldova Bars Pro-Russian Party Amid Election Turmoil

 Global
2
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Advocates for Farmers, Pushes Development Projects Forward

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Advocates for Farmers, Pushes Development Proje...

 India
3
GST Slashes Drive Auto Industry Growth: A New Era for Car Buyers

GST Slashes Drive Auto Industry Growth: A New Era for Car Buyers

 United States
4
China's Central Bank Vows Monetary Policy Boost Amid Economic Challenges

China's Central Bank Vows Monetary Policy Boost Amid Economic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025