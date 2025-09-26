Left Menu

Kerala Students Assaulted in Delhi: A Cultural Clash in the Capital

CPI(M) MP John Brittas has urged a probe after two Kerala students were allegedly assaulted near Red Fort, Delhi. They were reportedly coerced into speaking Hindi and ridiculed for traditional attire. The incident highlights cultural prejudice and a violation of constitutional rights, prompting calls for justice.

Updated: 26-09-2025 16:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a startling incident near Red Fort, Delhi, two students from Kerala were allegedly assaulted by both police and locals, prompting Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas to seek an investigation. The incident reportedly involved the students being coerced to speak Hindi and mocked for traditional attire, highlighting cultural discrimination.

Brittas' letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner describes the students' ordeal, including allegations of custodial brutality and coercion. He emphasized the cultural and linguistic diversity protected by the Indian Constitution, which was ostensibly violated in this case.

The MP demands a high-level probe and training for police units to ensure respect for cultural sensitivities and constitutional values. This incident raises concerns about bias and impunity, spotlighting the urgent need for reforms in law enforcement to uphold citizens' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

