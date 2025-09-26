Kerala Students Assaulted in Delhi: A Cultural Clash in the Capital

In a startling incident near Red Fort, Delhi, two students from Kerala were allegedly assaulted by both police and locals, prompting Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas to seek an investigation. The incident reportedly involved the students being coerced to speak Hindi and mocked for traditional attire, highlighting cultural discrimination.

Brittas' letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner describes the students' ordeal, including allegations of custodial brutality and coercion. He emphasized the cultural and linguistic diversity protected by the Indian Constitution, which was ostensibly violated in this case.

The MP demands a high-level probe and training for police units to ensure respect for cultural sensitivities and constitutional values. This incident raises concerns about bias and impunity, spotlighting the urgent need for reforms in law enforcement to uphold citizens' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)