Left Menu

Court Clash: Trust Challenges TVK Over Flag Rights

The Madras High Court has issued a notice to Vijay, leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, following an appeal by the Chennai-based trust Thondai Mandala Saandror Dharma Paribalana Sabai. The trust is challenging a prior court decision allowing TVK to use its party flag, alleging trademark infringement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:08 IST
Court Clash: Trust Challenges TVK Over Flag Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court on Friday served notice to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay in response to an appeal filed by the Chennai-based trust Thondai Mandala Saandror Dharma Paribalana Sabai. The trust is contesting a previous ruling by a single judge that permitted TVK to continue using its party flag, which the trust claims infringes on its trademark and copyright.

The division bench, consisting of Justices G Jayachandran and M Sudheer Kumar, has scheduled the matter for further hearing in six weeks. The appeal originates from a previous legal confrontation where the Sabai sought to restrict TVK's flag usage through a suit, citing infringement issues.

The initial ruling made on August 18 allowed TVK to continue using its flag, a decision against which the Sabai has now appealed, seeking judicial intervention to overturn the previous judgment in favor of protecting its trademark rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Maritime Renaissance: The National Shipbuilding Mission Unveiled

India's Maritime Renaissance: The National Shipbuilding Mission Unveiled

 India
2
Canadian GDP Rebounds as Mining and Manufacturing Spur July Growth

Canadian GDP Rebounds as Mining and Manufacturing Spur July Growth

 Global
3
Rice Trader Scam Unravels in Maharashtra: Eight Arrested

Rice Trader Scam Unravels in Maharashtra: Eight Arrested

 India
4
Supreme Court Rejects Uttarakhand Election Commission's Plea

Supreme Court Rejects Uttarakhand Election Commission's Plea

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025