Court Clash: Trust Challenges TVK Over Flag Rights
The Madras High Court has issued a notice to Vijay, leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, following an appeal by the Chennai-based trust Thondai Mandala Saandror Dharma Paribalana Sabai. The trust is challenging a prior court decision allowing TVK to use its party flag, alleging trademark infringement.
The Madras High Court on Friday served notice to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay in response to an appeal filed by the Chennai-based trust Thondai Mandala Saandror Dharma Paribalana Sabai. The trust is contesting a previous ruling by a single judge that permitted TVK to continue using its party flag, which the trust claims infringes on its trademark and copyright.
The division bench, consisting of Justices G Jayachandran and M Sudheer Kumar, has scheduled the matter for further hearing in six weeks. The appeal originates from a previous legal confrontation where the Sabai sought to restrict TVK's flag usage through a suit, citing infringement issues.
The initial ruling made on August 18 allowed TVK to continue using its flag, a decision against which the Sabai has now appealed, seeking judicial intervention to overturn the previous judgment in favor of protecting its trademark rights.
