Court Clash: Trust Challenges TVK Over Flag Rights

The Madras High Court on Friday served notice to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay in response to an appeal filed by the Chennai-based trust Thondai Mandala Saandror Dharma Paribalana Sabai. The trust is contesting a previous ruling by a single judge that permitted TVK to continue using its party flag, which the trust claims infringes on its trademark and copyright.

The division bench, consisting of Justices G Jayachandran and M Sudheer Kumar, has scheduled the matter for further hearing in six weeks. The appeal originates from a previous legal confrontation where the Sabai sought to restrict TVK's flag usage through a suit, citing infringement issues.

The initial ruling made on August 18 allowed TVK to continue using its flag, a decision against which the Sabai has now appealed, seeking judicial intervention to overturn the previous judgment in favor of protecting its trademark rights.

