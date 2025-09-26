The Kremlin has dismissed warnings from NATO as "irresponsible" following a report by Bloomberg that European diplomats cautioned Russia about potential airspace violations.

Sources indicated that British, French, and German representatives delivered this stern message in Moscow. In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refrained from commenting on potential NATO actions should a Russian aircraft be downed, maintaining that accusations against Russia are unfounded.

Amidst claims that Russian MiG-31 jets encroached Estonian airspace, tensions have further escalated as NATO members criticize Moscow for its provocative actions. Britain's recent statement highlights the increased risk of military confrontation due to these repeated incursions.

