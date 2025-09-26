Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: NATO Warns Russia Over Airspace Violations

The Kremlin dismisses NATO warnings about shooting down Russian aircraft violating European airspace as irresponsible. NATO cites incidents like Russian MiG-31 jets entering Estonian airspace, questioning Moscow's behavior. The situation raises the risk of confrontation between Russia and NATO, particularly after recent drone incidents in Poland.

The Kremlin has dismissed warnings from NATO as "irresponsible" following a report by Bloomberg that European diplomats cautioned Russia about potential airspace violations.

Sources indicated that British, French, and German representatives delivered this stern message in Moscow. In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refrained from commenting on potential NATO actions should a Russian aircraft be downed, maintaining that accusations against Russia are unfounded.

Amidst claims that Russian MiG-31 jets encroached Estonian airspace, tensions have further escalated as NATO members criticize Moscow for its provocative actions. Britain's recent statement highlights the increased risk of military confrontation due to these repeated incursions.

