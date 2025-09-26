India Bids Farewell to MiG-21, Rajnath Singh Hails Legacy of Courage & Innovation

India marked the end of an era on September 26, 2025, as the Indian Air Force (IAF) officially decommissioned the MiG-21 supersonic fighter aircraft at a solemn yet grand ceremony held in Chandigarh. The event, attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chiefs of the Armed Forces, veterans, and serving air warriors, closed a historic chapter of more than six decades, during which the MiG-21 served as a backbone of India’s aerial defence and combat power.

A Symbol of Aatmanirbharta in Defence

In his keynote address, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh underlined the aircraft’s enduring symbolism. “The legacy of the MiG-21 will live on in India’s pursuit of Aatmanirbharta in defence. The aircraft symbolises the continuity of courage, discipline, and patriotism that will inspire the development of indigenous platforms such as LCA-Tejas and the upcoming Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA),” he declared.

He emphasized that India’s defence journey, which began with the induction of the MiG-21, is now moving towards a future led by indigenous, state-of-the-art technologies, placing the nation among leaders in aerospace innovation.

A Historic Legacy Since 1963

The MiG-21 was inducted into the IAF in 1963, becoming India’s first supersonic jet and earning the moniker ‘First Supersonics’ with No. 28 Squadron based in Chandigarh. Over the decades, it evolved from a Cold War-era fighter into a battle-tested and upgraded platform known under variants such as Trishul, Vikram, Badal, and Bison.

Worldwide, more than 11,500 MiG-21s were built, of which approximately 850 served in the IAF—a testament to the aircraft’s reliability, versatility, and cost-effectiveness.

Role in India’s Major Conflicts

The MiG-21 proved its mettle in several critical operations, including:

1971 War: Carried out daring missions, including the famous strike on the Governor’s House in Dhaka, which hastened India’s victory.

Kargil Conflict (1999): Played a crucial role in ground attack and air defence roles.

Balakot Airstrike (2019): Featured in India’s counter-terror operations.

Operation Sindoor: Provided aerial cover and reconnaissance in joint defence missions.

Rajnath Singh said: “In every historic mission, the MiG-21 carried the Tricolour with honour. Its contribution was never limited to one battle—it has been a pillar of our air power for decades.”

The “Bird of All Seasons”

Describing the MiG-21 as the “bird of all seasons”, the Defence Minister highlighted its adaptability. The aircraft performed with distinction as:

An interceptor , deterring hostile aircraft.

A ground-attack jet , demonstrating offensive capability.

A frontline air defence fighter , securing Indian skies.

A trainer aircraft, grooming generations of fighter pilots.

He added that the MiG-21 laid the foundation of India’s fighter pilot training, producing some of the IAF’s finest air warriors.

Upgrades and Misconceptions

Addressing concerns about the aircraft’s age, Rajnath Singh clarified that the MiG-21s retired in 2025 were at most 40 years old, a normal lifespan for combat aircraft globally. He praised Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for keeping the aircraft technologically relevant through continuous upgrades with modern radars, avionics, and weapon systems.

“The MiG-21 taught us not to fear change but to embrace it. Today, our defence ecosystem—research labs, DPSUs, startups, academia, and industry—is united to carry this legacy forward,” he noted.

Ceremony Highlights in Chandigarh

The farewell ceremony was a fitting tribute to the aircraft’s illustrious service:

Spectacular flypast led by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh , showcasing formations such as Badal and Panther.

Skydiving display by the Akash Ganga team.

Precision drill movements by the Air Warrior Drill Team.

Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team performance honouring the legacy of the jet.

Historical flypast recreating Combat Air Patrol with MiG-21s and Jaguars.

Joint MiG-21 and LCA Tejas flypast , symbolizing the transition from legacy to indigenization.

Ceremonial switch-off of six MiG-21s in front of dignitaries, marking the end of their operational service.

The ceremony also included the release of a special commemorative stamp and day cover and the handing over of Form-700, the official aircraft document, to the Chief of the Air Staff.

Honouring the Spirit of Service

Rajnath Singh drew from India’s civilisational ethos to frame the farewell: “Our culture teaches us that divinity resides not only in living beings but also in the tools that serve us. Today’s farewell to the MiG-21 is an act of gratitude towards a machine that protected our skies for over 60 years.”

He likened the event to Dussehra rituals where weapons are revered, symbolizing continuity of respect for instruments of national power.

Distinguished Attendees

The ceremony was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, General Upendra Dwivedi, DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V. Kamat, and senior defence officials, along with IAF veterans, engineers, technicians, and ground crew who had worked with the MiG-21 over its long operational life.

The decommissioning of the MiG-21 marks not an end, but a transition. Its spirit of courage, adaptability, and service will continue to inspire India’s pursuit of indigenous fighter aircraft like LCA-Tejas and AMCA. As the flypast of MiG-21s alongside Tejas demonstrated, India’s skies are now protected by a new generation of fighters—one built on the enduring foundation of the MiG-21.