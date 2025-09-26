Indian Navy Training Squadron Makes Port Call in Kenya to Boost Maritime Ties

The Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron (1TS), comprising INS Tir, INS Sujata, INS Shardul, and ICGS Sarathi, made a port call at Mombasa, Kenya, on 25 September 2025 as part of its long-range training deployment to the South West Indian Ocean Region. The squadron received a warm reception from the Kenya Navy, the Defence Advisor, and the Acting High Commissioner of India, underscoring the growing depth of maritime ties between the two nations.

Regional Training Deployment

The port call in Kenya comes after the squadron’s earlier visits to Seychelles, Mauritius, La Réunion, and Mozambique, all strategically important maritime neighbours of India. The training deployment reflects India’s “Security and Growth for All in the Region” (SAGAR) vision, aimed at ensuring peace, stability, and mutual growth in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The First Training Squadron plays a pivotal role in the professional grooming of young naval officers, offering them practical exposure to long-distance navigation, overseas deployment protocols, and multinational cooperation.

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

During the Mombasa port call, personnel from the Indian and Kenya Navies will participate in a wide spectrum of activities, including:

Professional exchanges to share best practices in seamanship, navigation, and operational readiness.

Joint training activities focusing on tactical manoeuvres, operational coordination, and communication.

Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) to strengthen interoperability between the two navies.

Passage Exercise (PASSEX) at sea, enhancing mutual confidence and operational synergy.

Such engagements aim to deepen trust, improve interoperability, and demonstrate India’s commitment to capacity building among partner navies in the IOR.

Cultural and Community Outreach

Beyond professional interactions, the visit also has strong cultural and social components:

A joint yoga session , symbolising shared values of wellness and discipline.

A combined performance by the Indian and Kenya Navy Bands , showcasing cultural harmony.

Community outreach programmes in Mombasa, reinforcing India’s ethos of friendship and cooperation with local communities.

These activities highlight the human dimension of naval diplomacy, bringing together armed forces personnel and local citizens in shared experiences of culture, music, and wellness.

MAHASAGAR: A Shared Vision

The visit is part of the broader initiative of MAHASAGAR – Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, a concept championed by India to promote maritime security, collaborative growth, and holistic regional partnerships.

Through such initiatives, India continues to project itself as a dependable partner in ensuring the safety of critical sea lanes, enhancing maritime domain awareness, and fostering cooperative engagements across the IOR.

The Mombasa port call by the First Training Squadron is more than a routine deployment—it is a testament to the long-standing friendship between India and Kenya, their shared maritime heritage, and their mutual commitment to regional stability and prosperity. With a mix of operational exercises, cultural exchanges, and community initiatives, the visit further cements the Indian Navy’s role as a net security provider and trusted partner in the Indian Ocean Region.