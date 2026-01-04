Telangana's Legal Stand Against Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar Project

The Telangana government has engaged in legal discussions to challenge Andhra Pradesh's proposed expansion of the Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar project. The controversy has reached the Supreme Court, with a hearing set for January 5.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy have consulted with senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi to outline their legal strategy. They're urging the court to halt any expansion, citing the lack of necessary statutory approvals.

Telangana's petition criticizes the Central government's review processes and requests directives to relevant authorities to maintain adherence to the original project plan, while also seeking to block further development funds and approvals.