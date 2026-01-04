Telangana's Legal Stand Against Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar Project
The Telangana government is contesting the expansion of the Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar project by Andhra Pradesh, citing legal and environmental concerns. The issue is set for a Supreme Court hearing on January 5. Telangana has filed a writ petition seeking to halt the expansion and prevent environmental clearances.
The Telangana government has engaged in legal discussions to challenge Andhra Pradesh's proposed expansion of the Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar project. The controversy has reached the Supreme Court, with a hearing set for January 5.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy have consulted with senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi to outline their legal strategy. They're urging the court to halt any expansion, citing the lack of necessary statutory approvals.
Telangana's petition criticizes the Central government's review processes and requests directives to relevant authorities to maintain adherence to the original project plan, while also seeking to block further development funds and approvals.
