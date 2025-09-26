Ladakh Unrest: Activist Arrest Exposes Tensions
Sonam Wangchuk, an activist, was arrested after being blamed by New Delhi for violent protests in Ladakh demanding statehood, resulting in four deaths. The unrest reflects local frustration after Ladakh's autonomy removal in 2019. Protesters are also seeking job quotas and special status for the region.
Indian police detained prominent Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday following violent demonstrations demanding statehood for the Himalayan region, which resulted in four casualties. This move by New Delhi comes as authorities suspended mobile internet in Leh, the territory's main city, to curb further unrest.
The protests turned violent in Leh on Wednesday, with furious crowds setting buildings and police vehicles ablaze. Demonstrators, who dispersed from a hunger strike site led by Wangchuk, clashed with police forces, prompting them to open fire in self-defense. Authorities detained Wangchuk prior to a scheduled press conference.
India's interior ministry accused Wangchuk of inciting violence through provocative remarks and revoked his NGO's license. Protesters, demanding local job quotas and special regional status since Ladakh's autonomy removal in 2019, have been in negotiations with federal officials, with talks resuming on October 6.
