NITI Aayog, MITRA Host 2nd Regional Dialogue on State Support Mission in Pune

The NITI Aayog, in partnership with the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), successfully convened the 2nd Regional Dialogue under the State Support Mission (SSM) on 25th September 2025 at YASHADA, Pune. The dialogue brought together senior officials and representatives from 11 Western and Southern States and Union Territories, creating a platform for States to exchange experiences, showcase reforms, and learn from one another.

This dialogue followed the 1st Regional Dialogue held earlier this year in Dehradun, which focused on Northern States and UTs. Together, these forums form the backbone of SSM’s mission to strengthen State Institutions for Transformation (SITs)—State-level think tanks designed to guide reforms and align state policies with India’s long-term vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Inaugural Session and Leadership

The inaugural session was addressed by:

Dr. Arvind Virmani , Member, NITI Aayog

Shri Praveen Pardeshi , CEO, MITRA

Shri Rohit Kumar, Additional Secretary, NITI Aayog

Senior officers of NITI Aayog and delegates from across States attended the session. Speakers highlighted that SITs are emerging as pivotal institutions for reform and policy guidance, and that their capacity-building is essential for India’s journey toward a developed nation by 2047.

Key Themes and Sessions

The day-long dialogue featured intensive discussions around key growth enablers and governance innovations, structured around thematic sessions.

Strengthening SITs for Future-Ready Governance

The first session explored how SITs can become multi-disciplinary hubs of long-term visioning, evidence-based policy, and reform. Leaders from SETU Aayog Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh Rajya NITI Aayog, MITRA, and a Senior Public Specialist from the World Bank shared insights on global and national models of institutional design. Discussions centred on the institutionalisation of policy think tanks at the State level, enabling them to guide not only immediate decision-making but also long-term State visions.

The 4Ds of Good Governance

A special session focused on the 4Ds of Governance – Data to Decision, Decision to Development. Experts from Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO), MoSPI, BISAG-N, and the Reserve Bank of India shared practical case studies. Presentations highlighted:

Leveraging administrative, survey, and geospatial data .

Use of AI/ML tools for policy simulation.

Digital enablers such as PM Gati Shakti for integrated infrastructure planning.

The session showcased how triangulating multiple data sources can transform governance from reactive to proactive, making data actionable for development outcomes.

Harnessing Frontier Technologies

Another session focused on frontier technologies—including AI, advanced data centres, and emerging digital tools—as enablers of innovation and efficiency at the State level. The session also saw the announcement of the Frontier Tech Policy Repository, a knowledge-sharing initiative to help States adopt new technologies with shared standards and best practices.

Growth Hubs and State Vision @2047

The Growth Hubs session positioned city regions as engines of prosperity, promoting a new approach to urbanisation that focuses on regional ecosystems rather than isolated cities. The State Vision @2047 session underscored the need for dynamic, data-driven, and inclusive visions, aligning State development strategies with the national aspiration of Viksit Bharat @2047.

The concluding session focused on the role of Lead Knowledge Institutions (LKIs) in driving research, innovation, and policy excellence. Universities, research centres, and innovation hubs were identified as critical partners in supporting SITs and ensuring a knowledge-based foundation for governance.

Exhibition and Knowledge Sharing

An exhibition was inaugurated on the sidelines, showcasing digital platforms and tools for evidence-based governance, including:

NITI for States portal

Viksit Bharat Strategy Room

Meghalaya’s Mother Program

Geospatial applications by BISAG-N

Bhashini’s real-time translation and minutes tool

Experience in a Box – a device for data-driven decision-making in aspirational districts and blocks

Additionally, NITI Aayog released a Compendium of Key Takeaways from the State Support Mission workshops, consolidating learnings from over 50 workshops held across States and UTs over the past two years.

Consensus and Way Forward

The dialogue concluded with a strong consensus on the central role of SITs as the backbone of governance transformation. It reaffirmed that robust, data-driven State institutions are critical to achieving Viksit Bharat @2047.

By nurturing SITs as long-term think tanks, strengthening data ecosystems, and harnessing frontier technologies, India’s States are laying the groundwork for sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready governance.