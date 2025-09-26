Russia Expands Ban on UK Nationals Amid Tensions
Russia has expanded its list of banned UK nationals due to London's confrontational stance on Ukraine and anti-Russian actions. Among the banned are an MP, Foreign Office employees, and think-tank experts. Russia accuses the UK of engaging in mind manipulation and financing anti-Russian activities.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia has widened its blacklist, adding several UK nationals, in response to what it terms as London's persistently aggressive stance on the Ukraine issue and anti-Russian maneuvers.
The updated list comprises seven individuals, including a Member of Parliament, employees from the Foreign Office, experts from think-tanks, and third-country nationals associated with British entities.
Moscow accuses the UK of indulging in psychological warfare, perpetuating a spy mania, and imposing economic sanctions that ultimately harm British interests. The Russian Foreign Ministry claims these actions worsen the UK's socio-economic and political climate.
