Russia Expands Ban on UK Nationals Amid Tensions

Russia has expanded its list of banned UK nationals due to London's confrontational stance on Ukraine and anti-Russian actions. Among the banned are an MP, Foreign Office employees, and think-tank experts. Russia accuses the UK of engaging in mind manipulation and financing anti-Russian activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has widened its blacklist, adding several UK nationals, in response to what it terms as London's persistently aggressive stance on the Ukraine issue and anti-Russian maneuvers.

The updated list comprises seven individuals, including a Member of Parliament, employees from the Foreign Office, experts from think-tanks, and third-country nationals associated with British entities.

Moscow accuses the UK of indulging in psychological warfare, perpetuating a spy mania, and imposing economic sanctions that ultimately harm British interests. The Russian Foreign Ministry claims these actions worsen the UK's socio-economic and political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

