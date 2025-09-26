Left Menu

Tragic Shooting Incident in Kalvarayan Hills

A youth was tragically killed in Kalvarayan Hills after being accidentally shot by a bullet from a country-made gun. The gun owner claimed he intended to shoot a hen, but the bullet struck the youth instead. Police have detained the gun owner and launched an investigation.

Kallakurichi(Tn) | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:20 IST
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in the Kalvarayan Hills, where a young man lost his life after being hit by a bullet fired from a country-made gun. The local police reported the occurrence on Friday.

The individual in possession of the weapon claimed he had aimed at a hen, but the bullet tragically misfired, striking the unsuspecting youth in the head. The victim succumbed to his injuries immediately.

The authorities have taken the suspect into custody, seized the firearm, and have initiated a case. A thorough investigation is currently underway to uncover more details about the unfortunate event.

