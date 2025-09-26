Tragic Shooting Incident in Kalvarayan Hills

A tragic incident unfolded in the Kalvarayan Hills, where a young man lost his life after being hit by a bullet fired from a country-made gun. The local police reported the occurrence on Friday.

The individual in possession of the weapon claimed he had aimed at a hen, but the bullet tragically misfired, striking the unsuspecting youth in the head. The victim succumbed to his injuries immediately.

The authorities have taken the suspect into custody, seized the firearm, and have initiated a case. A thorough investigation is currently underway to uncover more details about the unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)