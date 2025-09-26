Left Menu

Unveiling Airspace Violations: Hungarian Drones in Ukrainian Skies?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported airspace violations by reconnaissance drones, potentially Hungarian, suggesting they may be examining Ukraine's industrial capacities along the western border. He mandates verification and urgent reporting of each incident, following discussions with top military leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's airspace faced breaches from reconnaissance drones, presumably of Hungarian origin, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday.

In a Telegram statement, Zelenskiy indicated the drones might have targeted industrial sites near the western border. The preliminary assessment is under confirmation.

Zelenskiy, after consulting with top military officials, instructed thorough verification and prompt reporting on each incident of airspace violation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

