Unveiling Airspace Violations: Hungarian Drones in Ukrainian Skies?

Ukraine's airspace faced breaches from reconnaissance drones, presumably of Hungarian origin, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday.

In a Telegram statement, Zelenskiy indicated the drones might have targeted industrial sites near the western border. The preliminary assessment is under confirmation.

Zelenskiy, after consulting with top military officials, instructed thorough verification and prompt reporting on each incident of airspace violation.

(With inputs from agencies.)