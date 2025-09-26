Controversy and Delays: Kerala's Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Debate

The Election Commission's plan to undertake a Statutory Intensive Revision (SIR) of Kerala's electoral rolls has been met with fierce resistance, according to CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan. He dismissed the move as impracticable and said it represents an indirect attempt to implement the National Register of Citizens.

Govindan further stated that the Supreme Court has yet to deliver its final verdict concerning similar pleas involving SIR in Bihar, and he criticized the Commission's haste as potentially contemptuous of the court. Furthermore, political parties, excluding the BJP, voiced opposition to SIR during a state meeting.

On another matter, Govindan addressed concerns over the location of the proposed AIIMS in Kerala. He highlighted disagreements within the BJP on the site choice, particularly between Union Minister Suresh Gopi's preferences and those of other BJP leaders, stressing unity on development issues.