High-Profile Burglary Shakes State Capital

A burglary occurred at the home of IPS officer Yamuna Prasad in Lucknow while he was away in Noida. Significant items, including cash and valuables, were stolen. The incident is under investigation by police, following an FIR reporting the crime and missing items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:36 IST
A burglary reported at the residence of senior IPS officer Yamuna Prasad in the state capital has prompted a police investigation, officials revealed on Friday. The officer, currently serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police in Noida, was not present during the incident.

While IPS officer Prasad and his family were away in Noida, the Lucknow residence was overseen by a relative. On Monday, caretaker Asit Siddharth discovered the electricity was out. The following day, as power was being restored, it was found that the rear window grills were cut and the rooms ransacked, according to the FIR.

Valuables such as two wall clocks, three wrist watches, gift items, Rs 50,000 in cash, 10 silver coins, silver utensils, and 20 bathroom taps were reported missing. Lucknow Police confirmed a case has been filed at Vikas Nagar police station under relevant sections as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

