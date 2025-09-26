Left Menu

BMC Revolutionizes Marriage Registration with Online and Weekend Services

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a new online system for marriage registrations, including weekend appointment options, making it the first civic body in India to do so. The facility supports marriages from various religions and offers digital marriage certificates, complete with QR codes, aiming to modernize and expedite the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:11 IST
BMC Revolutionizes Marriage Registration with Online and Weekend Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced a groundbreaking online registration process for marriages, including a provision for weekend appointments. This move makes the BMC the first civic body in India to implement such an initiative.

Available since September 21, the system simplifies the registration process for citizens by offering fast-track online applications for weekday registrations and appointments during weekends. A notable feature is the inclusion of QR codes on marriage certificates, which will eventually integrate with DigiLocker for seamless access.

The BMC's expanded service now covers all religions, ensuring broader inclusion. Sikh couples can also benefit from online registration under the Anand Marriage Act, 1909. Fee payments are digital, and fast-track services require an additional charge. Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani emphasizes that the initiative is designed to make the entire process quicker and more user-friendly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

