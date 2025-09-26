Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Zelenskiy and Hungary Clash Over Drone Allegations
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for claiming Hungarian drones violated Ukrainian airspace. Szijjarto described Zelenskiy's accusations as 'crazy' and accused him of being anti-Hungarian. The exchange highlights growing tensions between Hungary and Ukraine amidst geopolitical pressures in the region.
- Hungary
Diplomatic tensions between Hungary and Ukraine have escalated as Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of making 'crazy' allegations about airspace violations.
Zelenskiy claimed that reconnaissance drones, likely Hungarian, had breached Ukraine's airspace, prompting a sharp response from Szijjarto.
The Hungarian minister, taking to Facebook, suggested that Zelenskiy's remarks were driven by an anti-Hungarian sentiment. This exchange underscores the brittle relations between the neighboring countries amidst broader geopolitical strain.
