Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Zelenskiy and Hungary Clash Over Drone Allegations

Diplomatic tensions between Hungary and Ukraine have escalated as Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of making 'crazy' allegations about airspace violations.

Zelenskiy claimed that reconnaissance drones, likely Hungarian, had breached Ukraine's airspace, prompting a sharp response from Szijjarto.

The Hungarian minister, taking to Facebook, suggested that Zelenskiy's remarks were driven by an anti-Hungarian sentiment. This exchange underscores the brittle relations between the neighboring countries amidst broader geopolitical strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)