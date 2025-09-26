Harpreet Singh Sidhu Returns to Punjab: A Strategic Move

The seasoned IPS officer, Harpreet Singh Sidhu, has been returned to his home cadre in Punjab following a request of his own. The decision was confirmed by an official order.

Sidhu, a distinguished 1992-batch officer, has been serving as Additional Director General (ADG) with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police. The Union Home Ministry ratified his premature repatriation under the IPS Tenure Policy.

Prior to his central deputation in 2022, Sidhu had held pivotal roles in Punjab, including his leadership of the state's special task force against drugs, a role he was appointed to by former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)