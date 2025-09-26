Sealed Conflicts: Kapur Family's Asset Dispute in the Public Eye
The Delhi High Court allowed Priya Kapur, wife of the late Sunjay Kapur, to submit a sealed list of his assets, amid a family feud over his estate. The court urged confidentiality, with counsels for the family ensuring no media disclosures. Disagreements remain over the public nature of the case.
The Delhi High Court has permitted Priya Kapur, the widow of the late Sunjay Kapur, to provide a list of his assets in a sealed cover, as a family dispute over the estate unfolds.
The court emphasized discretion, urging parties involved, including Sunjay's children with former spouse and actress Karisma Kapoor, not to disclose details to the media. Counsel for the family members assured the court of their commitment to confidentiality.
Despite the agreement, some parties argue about the need for confidentiality, stressing public interest aspects and alleging attempts to obscure trust details. The dispute centers around the late Sunjay Kapur's vast estate, potentially valued at Rs 30,000 crore, as his children contest the will.
