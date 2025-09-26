Left Menu

Raipur Arrest: Couple Linked to CPI (Maoist) Caught with Gold and Cash

A couple, allegedly involved with the outlawed CPI (Maoist), were arrested in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. They face charges under the UAPA. Authorities seized gold, cash, and other materials. The case is handed over to the SIA for deeper investigation as additional arrests occur in related anti-Naxal operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:40 IST
Raipur Arrest: Couple Linked to CPI (Maoist) Caught with Gold and Cash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, authorities in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, apprehended a couple suspected of being overground operatives for the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), officials reported on Friday.

Identified as Jaggu Kursam and his wife Kamla, the couple was arrested based on credible inputs, with authorities recovering a gold biscuit, cash, and mobile phones during the raid.

The case is under the jurisdiction of the State Investigation Agency with potential links to a broader Maoist network being explored, as further arrests of suspected militia members occurred in Bijapur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazilian Coffee Faces U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Brazilian Coffee Faces U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
Cleric Accused of Converting Hindu Girl in Mosque Standoff

Cleric Accused of Converting Hindu Girl in Mosque Standoff

 India
3
Trump's Tariffs Exempt EU and Japan Pharma

Trump's Tariffs Exempt EU and Japan Pharma

 United States
4
Rising U.S. Consumer Spending Keeps Economy Afloat Amid Inflation Concerns

Rising U.S. Consumer Spending Keeps Economy Afloat Amid Inflation Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025