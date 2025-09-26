Raipur Arrest: Couple Linked to CPI (Maoist) Caught with Gold and Cash
A couple, allegedly involved with the outlawed CPI (Maoist), were arrested in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. They face charges under the UAPA. Authorities seized gold, cash, and other materials. The case is handed over to the SIA for deeper investigation as additional arrests occur in related anti-Naxal operations.
In a significant crackdown, authorities in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, apprehended a couple suspected of being overground operatives for the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), officials reported on Friday.
Identified as Jaggu Kursam and his wife Kamla, the couple was arrested based on credible inputs, with authorities recovering a gold biscuit, cash, and mobile phones during the raid.
The case is under the jurisdiction of the State Investigation Agency with potential links to a broader Maoist network being explored, as further arrests of suspected militia members occurred in Bijapur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
