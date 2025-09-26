Left Menu

Supreme Court's Landmark Decisions: From Bhushan Steel to Salman Rushdie

The Supreme Court made significant rulings on various cases, including upholding JSW Steel’s resolution plan for Bhushan Steel, rejecting a ban on 'The Satanic Verses', conditional approval of green crackers, and issuing directions on diverse issues such as Vodafone's AGR demand and Rao's fake encounter case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:57 IST
Supreme Court's Landmark Decisions: From Bhushan Steel to Salman Rushdie
The Supreme Court on Friday rendered several impactful decisions affecting multiple sectors. A pivotal verdict affirmed JSW Steel's 19,700-crore resolution plan for the debt-ridden Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd., bringing an end to a lengthy legal battle lasting close to eight years.

In other rulings, the court declined to pursue a plea demanding the prohibition of Salman Rushdie's contentious novel, 'The Satanic Verses'. Additionally, certified green crackers received conditional approval, with sales restricted in Delhi-NCR pending further authorization.

Further, deliberations on Vodafone Idea's petition against additional AGR demands were postponed until October 6. The court also addressed state matters, requiring responses on the insufficient CCTVs in Rajasthan police stations and actions regarding a fake encounter in Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

