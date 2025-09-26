Left Menu

Trump Nears Deal to End Gaza War, Focuses on Hostage Release

President Donald Trump announced progress towards a deal to end the Gaza war during an upcoming meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. The U.S. unveiled a 21-point peace plan with conditions including returning hostages and ending further Israeli attacks. International allies were briefed on the proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:16 IST
President Donald Trump declared his proximity to securing a peace deal aimed at resolving the ongoing Gaza conflict, alongside the anticipated release of hostages. The U.S. leader is set to discuss this diplomatic breakthrough with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a White House meeting scheduled for Monday.

Trump refrained from delving into specifics, instead emphasizing the positive trajectory of negotiations. Meanwhile, a senior White House representative revealed plans to establish a framework agreement. Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Netanyahu echoed similar aspirations for the region.

The newly introduced 21-point Middle East peace initiative seeks to conclude the nearly two-year-long hostile engagements between Israel and Hamas. Representatives from several Middle Eastern nations have been briefed on the plan, with the United States reiterating the importance of peaceful dialogue and the cessation of hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

