UN chief condemns Israeli amendments targeting UNRWA operations

The amendments, adopted on 29 December, to the Law to Cease UNRWA Operations “seek to further impede UNRWA’s ability to operate and carry out its mandated activities,” said a statement issued by the Spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“The Law and its amendments are inconsistent with the status and international legal framework applicable to UNRWA and must be immediately repealed,” it added.

Obligations under the Charter

Emphasizing that UNRWA is an integral part of the United Nations, the Secretary-General recalled Israel’s obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations.

“The Convention remains applicable to UNRWA, its property and assets, and to its officials and other personnel. Property used by UNRWA is inviolable,” the statement said.

The UN chief noted that the advisory opinion issued on 22 October 2025 by the International Court of Justice concluded that Israel is obligated to ensure full respect for the privileges and immunities accorded to the United Nations, including UNRWA and its personnel, in and in relation to the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Reiterating his strong support for the agency, he said UNRWA plays an indispensable role in serving the Palestinian people – in Gaza and elsewhere in the region.

He added that UNRWA’s continued operations in Gaza contribute to the effective implementation of Security Council resolution 2803 (2025) and the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict on the ground.