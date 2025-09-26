India, Australia Ink MoU to Strengthen Cooperation in Food Safety Standards

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF), Government of Australia, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on food safety cooperation on 24th September 2025 at the FSSAI Headquarters in New Delhi.

The MoU was formally signed by Shri Rajit Punhani, CEO, FSSAI, and Mr. Tom Black, First Assistant Secretary, DAFF, Australia.

Strengthening Bilateral Partnership

The signing marks a new chapter in India–Australia relations, reinforcing the shared commitment of both nations to ensure safe, reliable, and sustainable food systems. It is also in line with the growing strategic and economic partnership between the two countries, particularly under frameworks such as the India–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and collaborations in agriculture, trade, and health.

Key Areas of Cooperation

The MoU outlines mechanisms for:

Exchange of best practices in food safety management and regulatory frameworks.

Knowledge sharing on food safety laws, standards, and risk assessment.

Collaboration on import procedures , ensuring transparent and efficient food trade.

Technical cooperation and training for strengthening institutional capacity.

Capacity-building initiatives for laboratories, food businesses, and regulators.

These measures are expected to not only raise domestic food safety standards but also facilitate smoother trade in agri-food products between India and Australia by ensuring greater alignment of regulations.

Boosting Global Food Safety Standards

Both sides emphasized that food safety has become a global public health and trade priority, requiring international collaboration and harmonization. By sharing expertise, India and Australia aim to contribute to Codex Alimentarius standards and other multilateral food safety frameworks.

Speaking at the signing, Shri Rajit Punhani highlighted that the MoU will enable India to benefit from Australia’s globally recognized food regulatory systems while sharing India’s experience in managing a vast and diverse food sector. He added that the partnership would particularly strengthen India’s ongoing efforts to modernize its food safety ecosystem under the Eat Right India initiative.

Mr. Tom Black, on behalf of DAFF, emphasized that the MoU represents not only a technical collaboration but also a deepening of institutional trust, ensuring that the two nations work together in addressing emerging challenges such as novel foods, sustainable agriculture, and climate-resilient food systems.

Building Confidence in Trade and Consumers

The agreement is expected to improve consumer confidence in safe and quality food, enhance the competitiveness of exporters, and facilitate faster resolution of trade concerns related to food safety compliance. This will particularly benefit Indian exporters of spices, processed foods, grains, and dairy products, as well as Australian exporters of meat, pulses, and wine, where food safety certifications play a crucial role in market access.

The MoU between FSSAI and DAFF is more than a bilateral arrangement—it is a strategic step towards resilient food systems, sustainable trade, and global health security. Both India and Australia reaffirmed their resolve to continue working closely on knowledge sharing, innovation, and harmonization of standards, ensuring safer food for their citizens and contributing to global food security.